Khloe Kardashian Shares Sweet Video of Giggly True Thompson Crawling

by Jess Cohen | Sun., Jan. 20, 2019 2:07 PM
True Thompson is crawling!
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's daughter is growing up so fast. On Sunday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared an adorable video of her baby girl crawling. The sweet social media post shows 9-month-old True giggling as she tries to get to her mom's phone.
"No, that's my phone!" Khloe laughs as she shares a playful moment with her daughter.
"The ultimate sound," the Good American co-founder captioned the post, referring to True's giggles.
It's hard to believe that, in just a few months, Tristan and Khloe's baby girl will be celebrating her first birthday!
The E! star gave birth to her first child with her Cleveland Cavaliers beau on April 12.
In November, Khloe shared with her fans that True had said her first word.
"I can't believe my baby is seven-months-old!" Khloe wrote in a post on her app in November. "True now has three teeth and she's going to crawl any second. She also smiles constantly, but I still can't get that little munchkin to laugh unless I tickle her. Maybe I'm just not funny, LOL. She also says 'dada,' but I think she means 'mama.' [wink emoji]"
And now, just months later, True is sharing laughs with her mom!
Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?