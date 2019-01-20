Lady Gaga Doubles Down on President Trump and Gets Political During Enigma Performance

When she isn't winning awards for her talent in A Star Is Born, Lady Gaga can be found in Las Vegas speaking her mind.

The singer got political during her Enigma show on Saturday night and doubled down on President Donald Trump as well as Vice President Mike Pence. Gaga also made some blatant digs at Pence's wife, Karen Pence, whose new part-time job struck up some major controversy.

Karen Pence recently accepted a role to teach art at Immanuel Christian School in Virginia. According to Washington Post, part of the school's employee standards says, "I understand that the term 'marriage' has only one meaning; the uniting of one man and one woman in a single, exclusive covenant union as delineated in Scripture."

Additionally, "homosexual or lesbian sexual activity, polygamy, transgender identity, any other violation of the unique roles of male and female" are considered "moral misconduct" and violations of the employee agreement.