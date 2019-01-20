Cardi B Slams Tomi Lahren in Political Twitter Battle

by Jess Cohen | Sun., Jan. 20, 2019 12:55 PM

Cardi B, Tomi Lahren

Cardi B has a few things to say to Tomi Lahren.

Earlier this week, the "I Like It" rapper took to social media to address the government shutdown and the current political environment. "Our country is in a hellhole right now, all for a f--king wall," she told her followers in a video message. "And we really need to take this serious."

"I feel like we need to take some action," Cardi continued. "I don't know what type of action, bitch, because this not what I do, but, bitch, I'm scared. This is crazy, and I really feel bad for these people that gotta go to f--king work to not get motherf--king paid."

Camila Cabello, Cardi B and More to Perform at the 2019 Grammy Awards

That same day, political commentator Tomi Lahren took to Twitter to respond to Cardi's message.

"Looks like @iamcardib is the latest genius political mind to endorse the Democrats," she tweeted. "HA! Keep it up, guys! #MAGA2020."

After seeing her tweet, Cardi replied on Sunday, "Leave me alone I will dog walk you."

"I'm sure you would. Still doesn't make your political rambling any less moronic," Tomi tweeted back, adding that hashtag #BuildthatWall.

Cardi returned to Twitter hours later and told Tomi, "You're so blinded with racism that you don't even realize the decisions the president you root for is destroying the country you claim to love so much. You are a perfect example on no matter how educated or smart you think you are you still a SHEEP!"

