Inside Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick's "Date Night Gone Wild"

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Sun., Jan. 20, 2019 11:49 AM

Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jason Tartick

Instagram

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick had a "wild" night out on Saturday.

The Bachelor Nation duo continued to spark romance rumors this weekend as they spent time together in Nashville. Bristowe and Tartick were joined by pals, including Bachelorette alum and self-proclaimed "third wheel" Blake Horstmann, for a night out in Music City, which featured drinking, dancing and singing.

The group all documented the evening on social media, with one video showing a waiter pouring a drink right into Horstmann's mouth. Tartick later shared a video of Bristowe getting the same treatment from the waiter, telling his followers, "Casual dinner, nice little Saturday night date."

He captioned the post, "Date night gone wild."

After dinner at Barcelona Wine Bar, the group headed to Flamingo Cocktail Club to do some dancing.

Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jason Tartick

Instagram

In one of Tartick's Instagram Story posts, Bristowe can be seen dancing to Michael Jackson's "Thriller."

"@kaitlynbristowe there's no after date night like after date night w you," he captioned the video.

Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jason Tartick

Instagram

In a later video, Tartick put his arm around Bristowe as they listened to Céline Dion's "My Heart Will Go On," which is also the Titanic theme song.

"This ship cannot sink," Tartick said.

Earlier this month, Bristowe and Tartick went on their first date together. Since then, the duo has been spending a lot of time together, despite living in separate cities. It was just days ago that Bristowe surprised Tartick by flying to Seattle to see him.

Last week, Bachelorette alum Bristowe dished on her relationship with Tartick during the Jan. 17 episode of the PodcastOne seriesOff the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe, saying, "His energy is electric."

"I think just how respectful he's been through this whole thing. He's just a gentleman. He just seems to enjoy all the same things as me," she said. "He has the same morals and values as me."

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

