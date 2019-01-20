See Kim Kardashian's Priceless Reaction to Kanye West's 112 Surprise

Kanye West had a very special surprise for wife Kim Kardashian on Saturday.

When the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star answered a FaceTime call from the "Stronger" rapper, she had no idea that he was standing right next to her favorite group, 112! Kim posted a video of the sweet surprise on her social media Saturday evening.

"Hey, what's up?" Kim asked Kanye when she answered the FaceTime call.

That's when Kanye turned his phone to reveal 112, just as the group started to sing "Cupid."

"This is one of the best days of my life," Kim can be heard saying in the video. "Oh my God, I have to go call my sisters."