2019 Producers Guild Award Winners: The Complete List

Participant Media/DreamWorks Pictures
by Lena Grossman | Sun., Jan. 20, 2019 7:00 AM
The 2019 Oscars get closer and closer with each passing weekend.
On Saturday night, many of the biggest Hollywood producers gathered at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. for the 2019 Producers Guild Awards. Like the other awards shows, many of the most talked-about movies are nominated for the Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures, including A Star Is Born, Bohemian Rhapsody, Black Panther, Crazy Rich Asians, Green Book, Roma, A Quiet Place, BlacKkKlansmen, The Favourite and Vice.
Rami Malek just took home the Golden Globe for his role in Bohemian Rhapsody while Roma won big at the 2019 Critics' Choice Awards.
The PGAs are also thought to be another barometer for Oscar winners. According to Variety, the Oscars and PGAs have named the same film for best picture in the last 20 out of 29 years. This year, Green Book won the coveted Darryl F. Zanuck Award.
Take a look at the complete list of winners below!
The Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures:
Black Panther
Producer: Kevin Feige
BlacKkKlansman
Producers: Sean McKittrick, Jason Blum, Raymond Mansfield, Jordan Peele, Spike Lee
Bohemian Rhapsody
Producer: Graham King
Crazy Rich Asians
Producers: Nina Jacobson & Brad Simpson, John Penotti
The Favourite
Producers: Ceci Dempsey, Ed Guiney, Lee Magiday, Yorgos Lanthimos
Green Book
Producers: Jim Burke, Charles B. Wessler, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga
A Quiet Place
Producers: Michael Bay, Andrew Form, Brad Fuller
Roma
Producers: Gabriela Rodríguez, Alfonso Cuarón
A Star Is Born
Producers: Bill Gerber, Bradley Cooper, Lynette Howell Taylor
Vice
Producers: Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Kevin Messick, Adam McKay
The Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Pictures:
The Dawn Wall
Producers: Josh Lowell, Peter Mortimer, Philipp Manderla
Free Solo
Producers: Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, Evan Hayes, Shannon Dill
Hal
Producers: Christine Beebe, Jonathan Lynch, Brian Morrow
Into the Okavango
Producer: Neil Gelinas
RBG
Producers: Betsy West, Julie Cohen
Three Identical Strangers
Producers: Becky Read, Grace Hughes-Hallett
Won't You Be My Neighbor?
Producers: Morgan Neville, Nicholas Ma, Caryn Capotosto
The Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures:
Dr. Seuss' The Grinch
Producers: Chris Meledandri, Janet Healy
Incredibles 2
Producers: John Walker, Nicole Grindle
Isle of Dogs
Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Producer: Clark Spencer
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Producers: Avi Arad, Phil Lord & Christopher Miller, Amy Pascal, Christina Steinberg
The Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television - Drama:
The Americans (Season 6)
Producers: Joe Weisberg, Joel Fields, Chris Long, Graham Yost, Justin Falvey, Darryl Frank, Stephen Schiff, Mary Rae Thewlis, Tracey Scott Wilson, Peter Ackerman, Joshua Brand
Better Call Saul (Season 4)
Producers: Peter Gould, Vince Gilligan, Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, Thomas Schnauz, Gennifer Hutchison, Nina Jack, Diane Mercer, Gordon Smith, Alison Tatlock, Ann Cherkis, Bob Odenkirk, Robin Sweet
The Handmaid's Tale (Season 2)
Producers: Bruce Miller, Warren Littlefield, Elisabeth Moss, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Mike Barker, Sheila Hockin, Eric Tuchman, Kira Snyder, Yahlin Chang, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Joseph Boccia, Dorothy Fortenberry, Margaret Atwood, Ron Milbauer
Ozark (Season 2)
Producers: Jason Bateman, Chris Mundy, Bill Dubuque, Mark Williams, David Manson, Alyson Feltes, Ryan Farley, Patrick Markey, Matthew Spiegel, Erin Mitchell
This Is Us (Season 3)
Producers: Dan Fogelman, Isaac Aptaker, Elizabeth Berger, John Requa, Glenn Ficarra, Ken Olin, Charles Gogolak, Jess Rosenthal, Steve Beers, KJ Steinberg, Kevin Falls, Julia Brownell, Vera Herbert, Bekah Brunstetter, Shukree Hassan Tilghman, Cathy Mickel Gibson, Nick Pavonetti
The Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television - Comedy:
Atlanta (Season 2)
Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*
Barry (Season 1)
Producers: Alec Berg, Bill Hader, Aida Rodgers, Emily Heller, Liz Sarnoff
GLOW (Season 2)
Producers: Jenji Kohan, Liz Flahive, Carly Mensch, Tara Herrmann, Mark A. Burley, Nick Jones, Kim Rosenstock, Sascha Rothchild, Leanne Moore
The Good Place (Season 3)
Producers: Michael Schur, David Miner, Morgan Sackett, Drew Goddard, Josh Siegal, Dylan Morgan, Joe Mande, Megan Amram, David Hyman, Jen Statsky
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Season 2)
Producers: Amy Sherman‐Palladino, Daniel Palladino, Dhana Rivera Gilbert, Sheila Lawrence
The David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited Series Television:
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (Season 2)
Producers: Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Alexis Martin Woodall, Tom Rob Smith, Daniel Minahan, Brad Falchuk, Scott Alexander, Larry Karaszewski, Chip Vucelich, Maggie Cohn, Eric Kovtun, Lou Eyrich, Eryn Krueger Mekash
Escape at Dannemora
Producers: Ben Stiller, Nicholas Weinstock, Michael De Luca, Bryan Zuriff, Brett Johnson, Michael Tolkin, Bill Carraro, Adam Brightman, Lisa M. Rowe
Maniac
Producers: Patrick Somerville, Cary Joji Fukunaga, Michael Sugar, Doug Wald, Jonah Hill, Emma Stone, Pal Kristiansen, Anne Kolbjørnsen, Espen Huseby, Carol Cuddy, Mauricio Katz, Caroline Williams, Ashley Zalta, Jessica Levin, Jon Mallard
The Romanoffs
Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*
Sharp Objects
Producers: Eligibility Determination Pending
The Award for Outstanding Producer of Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures:
Fahrenheit 451
Producers: Sarah Green, Ramin Bahrani, Michael B. Jordan, Alan Gasmer, Peter Jaysen, David Coatsworth
King Lear
Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*
My Dinner with Hervé
Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*
Paterno
Producers: Barry Levinson, Jason Sosnoff, Tom Fontana, Edward R. Pressman, Rick Nicita, Lindsay Sloane, Amy Herman
Sense8: Together Until the End
Producers: Eligibility Determination Pending
The Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television:
30 for 30 (Season 9)
Producers: Connor Schell, John Dahl, Libby Geist, Erin Leyden, Adam Neuhaus, Jenna Anthony, Gentry Kirby, Marquis Daisy, Deirdre Fenton
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown (Season 11, Season 12)
Producers: Anthony Bourdain, Christopher Collins, Lydia Tenaglia, Sandra Zweig
Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath (Season 3)
Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*
Queer Eye (Season 1, Season 2)
Producers: David Collins, Michael Williams, Rob Eric, Jennifer Lane, Jordana Hochman, Mark Bracero, Rachelle Mendez
Wild Wild Country (Season 1)
Producers: Mark Duplass, Jay Duplass, Josh Braun, Dan Braun, Juliana Lembi
The Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment & Talk Television:
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Season 24)
Producers: Trevor Noah, Steve Bodow, Jennifer Flanz, Jill Katz, Justin Melkmann, David Kibuuka, Zhubin Parang, Max Browning, Eric Davies, Pamela DePace, Ramin Hedayati, Elise Terrell, Dave Blog, Adam Chodikoff, Jimmy Donn, Jeff Gussow, Kira Klang Hopf, Allison MacDonald, Ryan Middleton
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (Season 5)
Producers: Eligibility Determination Pending
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (Season 4)
Producers: Stephen Colbert, Chris Licht, Tom Purcell, Jon Stewart, Barry Julien, Denise Rehrig, Tanya Michnevich Bracco, Paul Dinello, Matt Lappin, Opus Moreschi, Emily Gertler, Aaron Cohen, Michael Brumm, Paige Kendig, Jake Plunkett
Real Time with Bill Maher (Season 16)
Producers: Bill Maher, Scott Carter, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Billy Martin, Dean E. Johnsen, Chris Kelly, Matt Wood
Saturday Night Live (Season 44)
Producers: Eligibility Determination Pending
The Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television:
The Amazing Race (Season 30)
Producers: Jerry Bruckheimer, Bertram van Munster, Jonathan Littman, Elise Doganieri, Mark Vertullo
America's Got Talent (Season 13)
Producers: Eligibility Determination Pending
RuPaul's Drag Race (Season 10)
Producers: Eligibility Determination Pending
Top Chef (Season 15)
Producers: Dan Cutforth, Jane Lipsitz, Casey Kriley, Tom Colicchio, Padma Lakshmi, Doneen Arquines, Tara Siener, Justin Rae Barnes, Blake Davis, Wade Sheeler, Brian Fowler, Elida Carbajal Araiza, Zoe Jackson, Patrick Schmedeman, Diana Schmedeman
The Voice (Season 14, Season 15)
Producers: John de Mol, Mark Burnett, Audrey Morrissey, Stijn Bakkers, Chad Hines, Amanda Zucker, Kyra Thompson, Teddy Valenti, Carson Daly
The Award for Outstanding Short-Form Program:
"Biography: History, Herstory" (Season 1)
"Carpool Karaoke: The Series" (Season 2)
"Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee" (Season 5)
"Her America: 50 Women, 50 States" (Season 1)
"Kevin Hart: What The Fit" (Season 1)
WINNER: "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee" (Season 5)
The Award for Outstanding Sports Program:
"Being Serena" (Season 1)
"E:60" (2018)
"Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Cleveland Browns" (Season 13)
"Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel" (Season 24)
"SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt" (Season 4)
WINNER: "Being Serena" (Season 1)
The Award for Outstanding Children's Program:
Fuller House (Season 4)
PJ Masks (Season 2)
A Series of Unfortunate Events (Season 2)
Sesame Street (Season 48)
Teen Titans Go! (Season 4)
WINNER: Sesame Street (Season 48)
Congratulations to all the winners!
