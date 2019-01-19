Sarah Hyland, Lance Bass and More Celebrities Attend Women's March 2019

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Sat., Jan. 19, 2019 4:02 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Connie Britton, Ingrid Michaelson, Evan Rachel Wood, 2019 Women's March

Araya Diaz/Getty Images for Women's March Los Angeles

All around the world, people were out in full force attending the 2019 Women's March.

From Los Angeles to Berlin and Washington, D.C. to London, thousands upon thousands of people descended upon state capitals and cities both big and small to protest. Like years prior, many celebrities were in attendance at marches across the country. This year, Sarah Hyland, Lance Bass, Laverne Cox and others spoke in L.A. while Dancing With the Stars alum Evanna Lynch made a showing in London.

Cox shared an excerpt from her speech on social media when she posted photos from the event. "The achieving of basic human rights, dignity, justice or equity for one group of people does not mean that something is being taken from another group," she wrote. "That's scarcity thinking and scarcity thinking will always drive us further from each other."

Bass also posted on social media and said the Women's March in Los Angeles "did not disappoint!"

Photos

Celebs at 2018 New York City LGBT Pride March

Despite the Women's March being embroiled in a bit of a scandal (there were accusations of anti-Semitism), protesters and strongly-worded posters braved chilly weather and other elements in various cities.

Last year, Scarlett Johansson and Alyssa Milano were among the big names to make speeches at their respective marches. "I really want you guys to look around at each other. I want you to look around and I want you to realize, that this, this right here is what democracy looks like," Milano told the crowd in Atlanta in 2018. "It doesn't happen automatically. It demands our action and participation. It challenges us but it also empowers us because at the end of the day, it is us."

Take a look at the gallery below to see some of the celebrities who attended the Women's March 2019.

Sarah Hyland, 2019 Women's March

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images for Women's March Los Angeles

Sarah Hyland

The Modern Family star made a speech at the 2019 Women's March in Los Angeles.

Connie Britton, Ingrid Michaelson, Evan Rachel Wood, 2019 Women's March

Araya Diaz/Getty Images for Women's March Los Angeles

Connie Britton, Ingrid Michaelson & Evan Rachel Wood

Connie Britton, Ingrid Michaelson and Evan Rachel Wood smiled together while at the Women's March in Los Angeles.

Anjelica Huston, 2019 Women's March

Araya Diaz/Getty Images for Women's March Los Angeles

Anjelica Huston

Anjelica Huston took a quick seat while at the march in Los Angeles.

Article continues below

Lance Bass, 2019 Women's March

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Lance Bass

The former NSYNC member gave a talk at the march in L.A. "It's so inspiring to be amongst all these people fighting for positive change. We can and will do better," he wrote on social media in pictures alongside fellow celebrities.

Evanna Lynch, 2019 Women's March

Evanna Lynch/Instagram

Evanna Lynch

The former Harry Potter star and Dancing With the Stars alum posed alongside friends at the Women's March in London.

Lauren Jauregui, 2019 Women's March

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images for Women's March Los Angeles

Lauren Jauregui

Lauren Jauregui of Fifth Harmony fame performed at the massive event.

Article continues below

Bryan Cranston, 2019 Women's March

Tom Weber/Twitter

Bryan Cranston

Bryan Cranston had a rather unorthodox approach to attending the Women's March in New York.

Laverne Cox, 2019 Women's March

Araya Diaz/Getty Images for Women's March Los Angeles

Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox posed at the 2019 Women's March in Los Angeles. The Orange is the New Black actress gave a speech at the event and said she was "honored" to do so.

Ricki Lake, 2019 Women's March

Araya Diaz/Getty Images for Women's March Los Angeles

Ricki Lake

Ricki Lake smiled at the march.

Article continues below

Marisa Tomei, 2019 Women's March

Araya Diaz/Getty Images for Women's March Los Angeles

Marisa Tomei

Marisa Tomei posed and smiled in Los Angeles.

Some other cities that hosted marches were Denver, Seattle, Berlin and Chicago.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Sarah Hyland , Protests , VG , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Chicago West, Kim Kardashian

Chicago West Turns 1! Inside Her Alice in Wonderland-Themed Party

Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez

Jeff Bezos Steps Out Without His Wedding Ring as Relationship With Lauren Sanchez Becomes More Public

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, Christian Jones

Meet Meghan Markle's Dashing New Communications Secretary Christian Jones

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian Says She "Wants to Be in Love Again"

Oxygen, Smiley-Face Killers

Hundreds of "Accidental" Drownings, 4 Dogged Investigators and 1 Wild Theory: Inside the Hunt for the Smiley Face Killers

Ariana Grande, Mac Miller

Ariana Grande Sends Message to Mac Miller on His Birthday

Dream Kardashian

Dream Kardashian Is All Smiles in Rob Kardashian's Sweet Photo

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.