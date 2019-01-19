Alexis Skyy Professes Her ''Love'' for Rob Kardashian After Date Night

Alexis Skyy is making her admiration for Rob Kardashianknown on social media.

The Love & Hip-Hop star used the L-word on Friday while responding to Blac Chyna's rumored boyfriend, who questioned her relationship with the 31-year-old reality TV personality. When rapper Kid Buu commented on her Instagram post asking if she was dating Rob "for love" or "just for clout," Alexis made her intentions very clear.

"To answer your question," Skyy responded in part, "I love Rob."

As it stands, Kardashian has not weighed in on Skyy's latest comments. When the pair were first linked publicly earlier this week, Rob shot down one internet troll's claim that he was attempting to make his ex jealous by declaring Skyy his "Woman Crush Wednesday."

"Me and Alexis known each other for 5 years so stop with that," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star tweeted.

One day later, Rob would invite Alexis over for a home-cooked meal.