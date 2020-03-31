Colton Underwood's Romantic Journey Was Dramatic Long Before The Bachelor

While the Indianapolis native had a bit of an ugly duckling emerging into a swan transformation when he discovered his football skills at Illinois' Washington Community High School, ditched his bottom retainer and found a way to clear up his skin, before then there were a lot of days he wished he could call out sick, often struggling to fit in with the other kids. And romantic prospects were certainly out of the question: "I didn't have girlfriends."

That is until he courted some 30 potential wives last year, charming his way through a mix of professional dancers, models, realtors and so very many pageant queens in the hopes of crowning one Mrs. Underwood. And while he did a fine job of decisively handing out the roses (see: his strong as ever relationship with Cassie Randolph, the woman he was so sure about he risked ending up alone), before meeting the woman he's dubbed his "future wife", he was admittedly a bit of an amateur in the love department.

Did you hear that he was actually a virgin?