RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Lip Sync For Their Lives

Well that was just about as thrilling as we had hoped it would be.

Tonight, the four eliminated All Stars returned to RuPaul's Drag Race to lip sync for their lives against four of the still-competing queens, and it was truly an event to remember, even if there were a couple who did not come to slay as hard as they should have for this second chance.

Each of the eliminated queens had to choose one of last week's bottom four queens to go up against, while Manila and Monet remained safe.

First up was Jasmine, who was last to choose, so she ended up against Trinity with Ru's song "Peanut Butter." Jasmine clearly knew very few words other than "peanut butter," and so she barely held a candle to word-perfect Trinity and her famous butt-shaking. Jasmine was quickly gone once again.