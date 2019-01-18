Bachelor Nation's Taylor Nolan Is Dating Again 7 Months After Derek Peth Breakup

Valentine's Day season is upon us, and it looks like Cupid's arrow has struck Taylor Nolan because she's dating again.

The Bachelor in Paradise star is dating someone new, multiples sources tell E! News exclusively. "Taylor finds her new man intelligent and funny, and is excited to see where things go from here," one source explains.

Meanwhile, Taylor herself confirms her return to the dating world, saying she's "very happy" in the early stages of this new relationship.

While she hasn't used the term "boyfriend" to describe her new relationship, the 25-year-old and her new boo are "becoming more serious," the same source confirms. "It's very new and recent, but they have seen each other multiple times and talk every day."

So what is there to know about her "Canada Man" (as she and her friends like to call him)? He's currently working on a start-up in the City of Angels, and she's been visiting him from Seattle. In fact, Taylor has even discussed her new beau on a recent episode of her podcast, Let's Talk About it With Taylor Nolan.