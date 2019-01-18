Bachelor Nation's Taylor Nolan Is Dating Again 7 Months After Derek Peth Breakup

Paul Hebert/ABC
Valentine's Day season is upon us, and it looks like Cupid's arrow has struck Taylor Nolan because she's dating again.
The Bachelor in Paradise star is dating someone new, multiples sources tell E! News exclusively. "Taylor finds her new man intelligent and funny, and is excited to see where things go from here," one source explains.
Meanwhile, Taylor herself confirms her return to the dating world, saying she's "very happy" in the early stages of this new relationship.
While she hasn't used the term "boyfriend" to describe her new relationship, the 25-year-old and her new boo are "becoming more serious," the same source confirms. "It's very new and recent, but they have seen each other multiple times and talk every day."
So what is there to know about her "Canada Man" (as she and her friends like to call him)? He's currently working on a start-up in the City of Angels, and she's been visiting him from Seattle. In fact, Taylor has even discussed her new beau on a recent episode of her podcast, Let's Talk About it With Taylor Nolan.
"They have been dating and talking long distance, and she just got to L.A. yesterday to visit him over the long weekend," another source tells E! News. Things are still "pretty new" for the couple, but our source tells us that "Taylor really likes him."
Last summer, Nolan and her ex-fiancé and former Bachelor in Paradise contestant Derek Peth called off their engagement.
They released a joint statement exclusively to E! News, saying, "It is with much sadness that we have decided to end our engagement. We put everything we could into our relationship and are heartbroken to go forward separately, but we know this is the best decision for the both of us. We will still be present in each other's lives with support, admiration and respect for each other."
Before becoming a Bachelor in Paradise contestant, Taylor appeared on Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor. Derek was on JoJo Fletcher's season of The Bachelorette.
The two met each other on Bachelor in Paradise, and immediately became inseparable. So much so, that Peth proposed to the 25-year-old on the after-show.
"If people ever wonder if this stuff is real...all you had to do was see him, he was shaking like a leaf," host Chris Harrison said of the couple to E! News. "That was one of the sweetest, rawest moments I've seen in a long time."
—Reporting by Spencer Lubitz