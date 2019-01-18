Ariana Grande Called Out By Rapper Princess Nokia for Stealing ''7 Rings''

While Ariana Grande is busy breaking the internet with her latest song "7 Rings," another artist has accused the pop star of ripping off her own song.

Princess Nokia took to social media on Friday to point out what she believes are striking similarities between "7 Rings" and "Mine," which was featured on the rapper's 1992 mixtape.

Princess Nokia posted a video of herself reacting to both tracks being played simultaneously, telling the camera, "Does that sound familiar to you? ‘Cause that sound really familiar to me. Oh my God!"

"Ain't that the lil' song I made about brown women and their hair? Hmm… Sounds about white," she continued.

And despite directly mentioning her Instagram account in the caption, Ariana has yet to respond to Princess Nokia's shady diss. So what exactly is Princess Nokia accusing Ariana of copying from "Mine?" According to the hip-hop star, she finds particular issue with the lyrics.