"Your Clock Is Ticking!" Watch Nikki Bella's Family Take Her Love Life Into Their Own Hands

Nikki Bella is "fully single," but is she ready to mingle?

On this week's all-new Total Bellas, the WWE star headed to New York with twin Brie Bella and the rest of their family for SummerSlam. While Nikki was eager to just focus on her appearance at the pay-per-view event, her family saw the trip as an opportunity to jump start her love life.

During an outing to a park, Nikki's brother J.J. Garcia tried to convince the wrestling maven to chase after a potential suitor. When the Bella Twin refused to flirt with any of the men in the park, J.J. not so subtly reminded Nikki that she's "ticking."

"I just find it so annoying; from J.J. and other people who bring up the fact that like, 'Hey, your clock is ticking!'" Nikki expressed in a confessional. "I get my age, I get that I'm single. I am damn proud that right now I'm doing things for me."

Unfortunately for Nikki, this wasn't the only attempt at a fix up by the Total Bellas family.