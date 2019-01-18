EXCLUSIVE!

Peyton List and Cameron Monaghan Break Up After More Than a Year

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Fri., Jan. 18, 2019 2:19 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Cameron Monaghan, Peyton List

Andrew Chin/Getty Images

It's over for Peyton List and Cameron Monaghan

E! News has exclusively learned the Disney Channel starlet and Shameless actor called it quits over the holiday season. 

The former lovebirds have not commented publicly on the breakup, but it appears things between Peyton and Cameron are as amicable as ever. Just last week they stepped out together for the premiere of Anthem of a Teenage Prophet, which they co-star in. 

In fact, Peyton and Cameron's relationship began when they met on set of the indie drama in 2017. As the 20-year-old actress recalled during an interview with Build Series, it didn't take long for her and the 25-year-old to build a connection. 

"The whole cast, we all shared a trailer and were all in the same hotel. It was a small town, two and half hours away from Vancouver, so we all really got to know each other and all became so close. And then sort of in the middle of it, Cameron and I started realizing we liked each other and started dating after," she said.

Photos

2019 Celebrity Breakups

"He's so understanding which is so nice and I am too," List gushed at the time. "We're always like, 'If work comes up, that's fine, that comes first.' I can't imagine having someone who isn't [an actor], but I'm sure they would understand eventually, but it would be difficult."

Peyton and Cameron first went public with their relationship in Sep. 2017 by sharing cozy photos from a trip to Disneyland. 

And professionally speaking, both Peyton and Cameron have plenty to look forward to as they navigate this next chapter of their lives. 

Peyton is branching out from her Disney Channel roots to star in the upcoming season of YouTube series Cobra Kai, and recently dropped her new single "Dance 'Til We Die." As for Cameron, in October he announced his departure from Shameless and is currently starring on the fifth and final season of FOX's Gotham

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Couples , Breakups , , Exclusives , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Lil Jon, Super Bowl 2019 Commercials

Watch a Tasty Sneak Peek of Pepsi's Super Bowl 2019 Commercial

Timothee Chalamet, Frank Ocean, Paris Fashion Week

See Timothée Chalamet, Offset and All the Celebs at Fashion Week

The Bachelor, Colton Underwood

Ahoy, Matey! The Bachelor Is Making His Pirate Dreams Come True in Sneak Peek

Kim Kardashian, Taylor Swift

Kim Kardashian Effectively Makes Peace With Taylor Swift by Listening to Her Music

Ciara, Russell Wilson, Future

Future Slams Russell Wilson Over His Relationship With Ciara

Wendy Williams

Here's Why Wendy Williams' Return to Daytime TV Is Delayed Again

7 Cardi B Terms That Belong In the Dictionary

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.