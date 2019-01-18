Future Slams Russell Wilson Over His Relationship With Ciara

"He do exactly what she tell him to do," Future said of Wilson and Ciara's relationship. "He's not being a man in that position."

"He not tellin' her, 'Chill out with that on the internet. Don't even talk to him, I'm your husband! You better not even bring Future's name up!'" Future went on to say. "If that was me, she couldn't even bring his name up. She know that. She couldn't even bring her exes' names up."

He added, "Don't give that s--t no energy."