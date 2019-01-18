Here's Why Wendy Williams' Return to Daytime TV Is Delayed Again

Wendy Williams isn't ready to return to her purple chair just yet.

The Wendy Williams Show viewers hoping to see the talk-show host on the small screen are going to have to wait a little longer.

E! News has learned the show will air repeat episodes the week of January 21 and will produce brand-new episodes with a variety of hosts starting the week of January 28.

"As Wendy Williams Hunter previously shared, she fractured her shoulder and has been on the mend. Over the past few days, Wendy has experienced complications regarding her Graves' Disease that will require treatment," The Hunter Family said in a statement on Instagram. "Wendy will be under the strict supervision of her physicians, and as part of her care, there will be significant time spent in the hospital."

The statement continued, "Despite her strong desire to return, she is taking a necessary, extended break from her show to focus on her personal and physical well-being."