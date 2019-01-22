New Botched Patient Samantha Has a Nipple in Her Armpit & Wants It Fixed—STAT!

Can the Botched doctors fix this side boob?

In this clip from Wednesday's all-new episode, new patient Samantha details how a birth defect resulted in her having a nipple in her armpit. According to Samantha, her parents realized at a young age that she had the symptoms of Poland syndrome.

"Poland syndrome is a rare, congenital birth defect that affects your chest wall muscles," Samantha explains to the Botched camera. "I'm missing some of the pectoralis muscles in my chest and I've also got the nipple placement that's way in my armpit."

As time went on, Samantha reveals she began to develop fears that she would be "made out to be this weirdo." Thus, at 11 years old, Samantha met with a doctor to discuss options.

"So my mom brought me in and he said our best bet was to do an expander—which is an inflatable kind of implant so that we could start manipulating the skin," the new patient adds.