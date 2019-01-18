Surprise! This Is How Porsha Williams Announced Her Pregnancy to The Real Housewives of Atlanta Costars

The ladies of The Real Housewives of Atlanta were in for more than one surprise during their big trip to Tokyo. While celebrating Eva Marcille's Bachelorette party, Porsha Williams had announcement of her own to make—she's pregnant.

So, how'd she go about pulling off this big reveal? As you can see in the clip below, she learned how to say "I'm pregnant" in Japanese and enlisted NeNe Leakes' help in revealing the life-changing news. And Porsha was already the topic of conversation at the table before she dropped her big news—Kandi Burruss was talking about their strained relationship after some gossip.