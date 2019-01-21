RETURNS
JAN 10 at 10e|7p

Return Patient Jordan Details How He Became the "Lip King" After Botched

by Alyssa Ray | Mon., Jan. 21, 2019 7:00 AM

All hail the king! Lip king, that is.

In this clip from Wednesday's all-new Botched, Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif's former patient Jordan gives an update on what he's been up to since his last appearance. As you may recall, the Manchester resident "was once a lip disaster" as his (previously massive) lips had filler leaking out of them.

At the time, the docs warned Jordan that he was "asking for a horrible complication." Thankfully, after meeting with the Botched docs, Jordan decided to take a step back from his over the top injections.

"After their advice—it did scare me a bit," Jordan explains in a confessional. "And then I was like, 'Oh! Maybe I need to calm down a bit and not inject so much."

However, Jordan's obsession with lip fillers didn't just vanish. In fact, the self-proclaimed lip king is now a working aesthetician.

"That's what I do now and I love it!" the Botched veteran continues. "I have a gorgeous clinic in Manchester, it's just so me!"

Per Jordan, his clinic has "gorgeous furniture" and a "massive throne" that matches his regal title.

"It's just like my playground," Jordan notes. "I still pinch myself now…and like, when I'm doing people's lips, I'm like, 'Oh my god! My life could not get any more perfect.'"

Hear all about Jordan's post-Botched life in the clip above!

