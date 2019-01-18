Misty Copeland Brings Things Full Circle With The Nutcracker Role

by Zach Johnson | Fri., Jan. 18, 2019 12:00 PM
Misty Copeland was dancing on air while making The Nutcracker and the Four Realms.
In this exclusive sneak peek at one of the bonus features included in the film's Blu-ray and digital release, Copeland—who had a featured role as the Ballerina Princess—speaks candidly and joyously about what it meant to her. "I never imagined I would be a part of a film of this magnitude, so when Disney wanted to have me be a part of it, it was just like a no-brainer. The Nutcracker was the very first ballet that I ever performed in, and I performed the role of Clara," Copeland said. "It makes sense, I think, to have ballet—to have dance—be a part of this film."
The holiday movie, directed by Lasse Hallström and Joe Johnston, boasts a diverse roster of talent that includes Eugenio Derbez, Omid Djalili, Mackenzie Foy, Morgan Freeman, Richard E. Grant, Keira Knightley, Matthew Macfadyen, Helen Mirren and Jack Whitehall. Being in such esteemed company gave Copeland a confidence boost. "I don't have a ton of experience, really, performing in front of a camera," she explained. "It's been a bit challenging, because I'm not reaching the back tier of the Metropolitan Opera House and emoting in that way; it's just for the camera that's right there in front of me, so it's almost like you have to tone it down a bit."
Although she acknowledged the similarities between acting and dancing, Copeland said, "The whole approach is just so, so different." In fact, the ballerina admitted, "It's almost more exhausting, because there's so much stopping and starting, which we're not used to [doing].
The Nutcracker and the Four Realms is available Jan. 29 on Blu-ray and digital.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?