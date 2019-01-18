Taylor Swift Is Back in the Recording Studio and Fans Are Freaking Out

Alert! Taylor Swift has been spotted at a recording studio.

With Swifties everywhere buzzing about a possible new album, the superstar "End Game" singer might've just dropped another hint about her next chapter. While nothing has been officially announced, Swift was just spotted at recording studio in New York City. Photos show the 29-year-old donning a skirt, black leggings, oxfords and coat, with her hair pulled back in a scrunchie, exiting the studio on Thursday evening.

"It appeared she was there all day as she was not spotted leaving until after 9 p.m.," a source tells E! News, noting that Swift looked "pretty focused" as she left the studio holding her phone and her purse.