Justin Theroux Is in a Closet, There's a Giant Cat and Guest Stars Galore—This Is At Home With Amy Sedaris Season 2

Justin Theroux is smoking a pipe in a closet, a closet he died in years ago. Susan Sarandon is wearing a tiny hat. Rose Byrne is making a donut bird feeder. This isn't a fever dream, this is At Home with Amy Sedaris.

In the above trailer, get a look at the madcap comedy of the Emmy-nominated series created by Amy Sedaris and Paul Dinello, two of the folks behind the cult-hit Strangers With Candy.

"Think of this show as a delicious, Emmy-nominated pound cake," Sedaris says in the trailer above. "All the ingredients are essential: One pound of me, two whole cups of myself, a generous drizzle of I, and a pinch of you, my fans."