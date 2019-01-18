Jessica Simpson's Take on the #10YearChallenge Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

Good one, Jessica Simpson.

The Dukes of Hazzard actress took to Instagram on Thursday to take part in the viral #10YearChallenge. But instead of posting two then-and-now photos of her face, Simpson focused on a different part of her body—her feet.

As fans may recall, the pregnant star posted a picture of her extremely swollen ankle and foot on Instagram last week.

"Any remedies?!" she captioned the image at the time. "Help!!!!"

For the challenge, she decided to revisit that photo and share side-by-side pictures of her feet from the past and present.

At the time of this writing, the post already had more than 350,000 likes. Many celebrities also applauded Simpson for her hilarious take on the challenge.

"My inspiration," Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi wrote in the comments section.

"You win!!!!!!!" added Candace Cameron Bure.

Olivia Munn, Kyle Richards and Jenni "JWoww" Farley also gave their stamps of approval.

"I have some of these photos of myself," The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star wrote.