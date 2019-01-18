John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Address Kanye West's Twitter Rants

John Legend doesn't speak for Kanye West—and he doesn't pretend to, either.

But considering their close friendship, a Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen viewer called into the show Thursday night to ask he how he feels about the rapper's polarizing tweets.

"Yeah, well, you know...When I see some of it, I just shake my head," the singer admitted. "A lot of people that love Kanye, that love his music, they're like, 'I don't agree with a lot of the things he says.' And, you know, he loves it. He says what he's gonna say, and it's on him. It's weird, because I get asked about it all the time...I can't be accountable for what he's gonna say. Truly!"