Prince Philip's Car Crash Involved a 9-Month-Old Baby Boy

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Jan. 18, 2019 5:04 AM

Prince Philip

Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

New details are emerging about Prince Philip's car crash.

The Duke of Edinburgh was involved in a road accident with another vehicle on Thursday while driving on the A149 near Sandringham Estate—the private residence of Queen Elizabeth II in Norfolk, England. The Norfolk Police were called to the scene around 3:00 p.m. "following reports of a collision of two cars." The cars included the 97-year-old royal's Land Rover and a Kia. 

The driver of the Kia, a 28-year-old woman, suffered cuts to her knee from the accident while her passenger, a 45-year-old woman, broke her wrist. Both women were treated at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn on Thursday and discharged.

A 9-month-old baby boy was also in the Kia at the time of the accident. He was uninjured.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said His Royal Highness was also injured; however, he was examined just in case.

"He saw a doctor as a precaution, and the doctor confirmed he was not injured," a Palace spokeswoman said.

Read

Prince Philip Uninjured After Being Involved in Car Crash

In addition, a Palace spokesperson confirmed the duke was behind the wheel at the time of the accident. He also had a passenger with him. While the identity of the passenger has not been confirmed, many suspect he was traveling with his close protection officer.

Both drivers were breath tested and provided negative readings.

Witness Roy Warne told BBC Radio 4's Today program Philip was "obviously shaken" by the accident but managed to stand up and ask how the people in the other vehicle were doing.

"I saw it careering, tumbling across the road and ending up on the other side," Warne told the news outlet about the car. "It would take a massive force [to have done that]."

Prince Philip, car crash

Archant

As is the case with any injury collision, the incident is being investigated.

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

