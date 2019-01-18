Monique Is In a Bit of a Panic Over Latrice in RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Sneak Peek

A twist is almost never good news for everybody on Drag Race, and this season's big twist is no exception.

For the eliminated All Stars, the fact that they get the chance to return to the competition is great. For the All Stars who hadn't been eliminated, it's not so great, and in the exclusive clip below, you can see it's especially not so great for Monique.

Monique's in a bit of a panic mode at the return of Latrice, who she eliminated two episodes ago. This week, the eliminated queens get to choose another All Star to compete in a lip sync for their life against, and Monique's pretty certain Latrice will pick her.