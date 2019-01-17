Grey's Anatomy's Elevator Shenanigans Made Us Scream

And in a third elevator, Bailey and the intern Taryn were stuck with a dying Cece, and both in the middle of massive panic attacks. Jackson and Maggie got help from a hospital maintenance guy to get the door open, which they eventually did, and then Taryn reminded everyone of a terrifying possibility. If she were climbing out of the elevator and the elevator started to move again, she'd get cut in half.

Everyone assured her she'd be fine, and she was, but of course it was the maintenance worker whose legs got stuck when the elevator started running again. This happened a matter of seconds after we'd been screaming over Mer and DeLuca's almost-kiss, so suddenly we were screaming for a different reason.

Link was ready to cut the guy's legs fully off, but Jackson made him save them, so maintenance guy still has his legs, but we'll never forget the imagery (that we saw in our minds, because we had our eyes closed real fast) of him getting smushed by the elevator.

Cece, on the other hand, didn't survive, but she apparently left a lasting impression on Meredith and Maggie, who were rethinking their love lives by the end of the episode.