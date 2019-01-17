Khloe Kardashian’s Daughter True Thompson Is Already a Mini Makeup Maven

by alyssa morin | Thu., Jan. 17, 2019 4:31 PM
Like mother, like daughter! Khloe Kardashian has a little beauty guru on her hands because True Thompson is already digging into her makeup stash.
It seems that when you're a Kardashian–Jenner, loving all things beauty just comes naturally. Like her cousin North West, baby True can't keep her hands off of her mom's products. She wasn't playing around with any ordinary makeup either—Khloe's daughter went straight for the good stuff.
The 34-year-old reality star showed off her daughter's fascination with makeup in a series of cute Instagram pictures. "My little Becca Bff approves of mommies and aunties collab with @beccacosmetics," the beauty mogul captioned her post.
"True's Makeup tutorial will be uploaded shortly. ok calm down, I'm just kidding about the tutorial guys."
That's right, baby True was seen using her mom's makeup from the Khloe and Malika Haqq Becca Cosmetics collab. True tried out the much-anticipated collection before all of us, but thankfully, beauty lovers can already get their hands on it since it launched today.
Playing with her mom's beauty products, True wore the most glam outfit—a matching baby pink towel wrap and sleeping mask. Swoon!
As for Khloe and Malika's collab, the Becca BFFs collection launched today. The line features two cheek palettes (each filled with a bronzer, highlight, and blush), four festive-ready lipsticks, and an adorable loose powder highlighter. True's fave to play with? One of the lipsticks, of course.
