Khloe Kardashian’s Daughter True Thompson Is Already a Mini Makeup Maven

  • By
    &

by alyssa morin | Thu., Jan. 17, 2019 4:31 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Instagram

Like mother, like daughter! Khloe Kardashian has a little beauty guru on her hands because True Thompson is already digging into her makeup stash.

It seems that when you're a Kardashian–Jenner, loving all things beauty just comes naturally. Like her cousin North West, baby True can't keep her hands off of her mom's products. She wasn't playing around with any ordinary makeup either—Khloe's daughter went straight for the good stuff. 

The 34-year-old reality star showed off her daughter's fascination with makeup in a series of cute Instagram pictures. "My little Becca Bff approves of mommies and aunties collab with @beccacosmetics," the beauty mogul captioned her post.

"True's Makeup tutorial will be uploaded shortly. ok calm down, I'm just kidding about the tutorial guys."

That's right, baby True was seen using her mom's makeup from the Khloe and Malika Haqq Becca Cosmetics collab. True tried out the much-anticipated collection before all of us, but thankfully, beauty lovers can already get their hands on it since it launched today.

Photos

True Thompson's Cutest Photos

Playing with her mom's beauty products, True wore the most glam outfit—a matching baby pink towel wrap and sleeping mask. Swoon!

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Instagram

As for Khloe and Malika's collab, the Becca BFFs collection launched today. The line features two cheek palettes (each filled with a bronzer, highlight, and blush), four festive-ready lipsticks, and an adorable loose powder highlighter. True's fave to play with? One of the lipsticks, of course. 

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Khloe Kardashian , True Thompson , Beauty , Makeup , Kardashian News , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
E-Comm: The Best Winter Face Serums - Ranked

The Best Winter Face Serums—Ranked

Best Beauty, Charlize Theron, 2019 Critics Choice Awards

Best Beauty at Critics' Choice Awards 2019: Charlize Theron, Connie Britton and More

Alexa PenaVega, Carlos PenaVega

Alexa and Carlos PenaVega Expecting Baby No. 2

Jayme Closs & More Women Who Survived Kidnappings

"American Idol" Stars Reveal Difficulties After the Competition

Remembering Aaliyah on Her 40th Birthday

Kendall Jenner, Blake Griffin, Brynn Cameron

Blake Griffin Settles Lawsuit With Ex Who Criticized Kendall Jenner Romance

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.