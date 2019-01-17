Mike ''The Situation'' Sorrentino's Wife Shares Details on His Prison Stay

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino is feeling grateful for all the support he has received since entering prison two days ago.

His wife, Lauren Sorrentino, gave his fans an update on Thursday, in light of the outpouring of support she and her husband have experienced in the past few days. "Mike would like to thank all of his fans worldwide for the unbelievable outpouring of love & support," she wrote on Twitter. "We speak everyday & he's doing great."

In the short time that the reality star has been in prison, he's received "thousands of letters" from fans all across the world. Of course, he likely won't be able to respond to every single later, but nonetheless, he "wanted to express his gratitude to each and everyone of you."

Lauren concluded her statement by expressing both her and her husband's gratitude. "It is truly heartwarming to have this support during this time," she wrote.