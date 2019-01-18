Sorry, We Only Have Eyes for You, Penn Badgley: Inside His Marriage, Faith and Struggle With Fame

Watch : Is Penn Badgley's "You" Character Just Dan From "Gossip Girl?"

Before a Beautiful Boy, there was Lonely Boy.

More than a decade prior to Timothee Chalamet's chiseled cheekbones inspiring a thousand memes on Tumblr, it was Penn Badgley's equally as defined bone structure that young fans were fawning over, thanks to his star-making turn as Dan Humphrey on The CW's Gossip Girl.

Debuting in 2007, GG was one of the first true viral hits of the millennial generation; while never a ratings juggernaut, it was the undoubtedly the most talked about show, influencing fashion trends and launching the careers of its young and beautiful cast, including Blake Lively and Leighton Meester.

Now, those teens who OMG-ed over Lonely Boy all those years ago are young women OMFG-ing over Joe Goldberg on You, thanks to its recent premiere on January, breathing a second life into Lifetime's stalker drama.