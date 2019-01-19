Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Are Ready to Wed Now: Inside Their Plans for Over-the-top Summer Vows

If 2018 taught us anything, it's that celebrities aren't the most patient bunch when it comes to love. From Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra seemingly never ending blowout affairs to Michelle Williams' surprise vows to the rocker no one even realized she was seeing, those in the Hollywood set were declaring their forever matches and then rushing their way down the aisle. Or, in the case of Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, rediscovering their person had been in their orbit this whole time and deciding they should probably lock it down for good.

Whatever the reason, whether it be baby fever, blind passion or just an altruistic desire to give us all some happy news to distract from the less pleasant headlines, plenty of crazy kids were falling head over heels and realizing they couldn't possibly wait another season to start their future.

And now we can count Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger in that same boat.