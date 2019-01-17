Queer Eye's Fab 5 Recreate Beyoncé's Coachella Set on Lip Sync Battle

Paramount Network
by Zach Johnson | Thu., Jan. 17, 2019 9:30 PM
Paramount Network
As the song goes, "I know the world and I know who I am / It's 'bout time I show it!"
The only thing that could have improved tonight's episode of Lip Sync Battle would be if Beyoncé herself showed up, just as she did during Channing Tatum's performance three years ago. But even without Queen Bey's involvement, Queer Eye's Fab 5—Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness—channeled her stage presence.
The Netflix stars were divided into two teams, with Berk, France and Porowski doing Britney Spears' "Work Bitch" and Brown and Van Ness covering Beyoncé and Lady Gaga's "Telephone."
The highlight, however, came when they united to recreate one of the standout numbers from Beyoncé's instantly iconic Coachella set. Wearing clothing inspired by her Balmain sorority hoodie and her custom Christian Louboutin fringe boots, the Fab 5 did the diva proud as they worked the stage and proved they're stronger as a unit than they are in smaller groups. When France touted the show on Instagram, he called it "one of funniest days I've ever experienced!"
Yas, queen!
"I have never been more excited for anyone to see anything henny," Van Ness wrote on Instagram, adding that Brown "hasn't been the same" since he put on a blonde wig and wore heels for the very first time. Added Van Ness, "My life has forever been changed for the better."
Lip Sync Battle will return next Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on Paramount Network. Fans can stream tonight's full episode now on ParamountNetwork.com and Paramount Network apps.
