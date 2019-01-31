It's Portia de Rossi's Birthday! See Her Best Photos With Wife Ellen DeGeneres to Celebrate

E! Illustration
Happy birthday, Portia De Rossi!
Today the Australian actress turns 46 years old and what better way to celebrate than to take a look back at her sweetest moments with her No.1 fan, her wife and her ride or die, Ellen DeGeneres?
The power couple has been marred since 2008 and more than a decade later fans are still obsessed with these two and we can see why. They are adorable together, are always supporting one another and clearly are madly in love.
Even though we love the birthday girl as an actress, especially in her roles on shows like Arrested Development, Aly McBeal and Scandal, it's her longtime romance with everyone's favorite talk show host DeGeneres that makes us love her even more.
Over the years this duo has proved that love can conquer all and that you can have two successful people in a relationship and come out stronger because of it.
No matter what comes their way, these two lovebirds always have each other's back. They are in it for the long haul and even though they aren't all over social media together, when they do post they make fans swoon at their connection.
Their bond is unbreakable, makes us want to find love ASAP and is too cute not to recognize.
So, in honor of de Rossi's birthday, we've rounded up the best pictures this pair has taken together over the years for you to enjoy and not-so-secretly become envious of.
Happy birthday, Portia, we hope Ellen spoils you like you deserve!
Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres started off 2019 strong with a couples' ride.
Ahead of DeGeneres' premiere of her Netflix special Relatable the duo took a sweet selfie to share with their fans.
Could these two be any more stylish while walking around Los Angeles?
In summer 2018, the power couple went to Tanzania for safari and proved their love is wild.
The couple made sure to smile for the cameras while on their Rwanda adventure in 2018.
There's always time for a hug when you love someone.
When the Arrested Development star stopped by her wife's talk show the two couldn't help but have a little smooch in between interviews.
In July 2017, the lovebirds went to Mallorca for a little rest and relaxation.
No matter what the award show, the talk show host always has her No.1 fan by her side.
DeGeneres and de Rossi showed each other some love on Valentine's Day back in 2016.
Talk about a well-suited pair!
In 2016, the longtime loves celebrated the new year in St. Barts and we are so jealous.
Whenever de Rossi is a special guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, you know it's going to be a good show.
Whoever said you can't have fun on the red carpet clearly have not met Ellen and Portia.
They may not be the most public on social media, but when they do post, fans can't get enough.
Sometimes, DeGeneres just wants to let her wife shine bright on the red carpet.
Going to the beach has never looked so cool with these two lovebirds.
You see a selfie, we see a couple madly in love.
Who says you can't have fun at work...or posing for photos on the red carpet?
On August 16, 2008, 30 close family and friends watched the couple say "I Do" in their Beverly Hills home.
In 2007, the couple posed together at the Emmys and looked amazing as an item.
