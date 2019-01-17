Which Character From The Office Should Cross Over to Steve Carell's Space Force?

Chris Haston/NBC
by Johnni Macke | Thu., Jan. 17, 2019 9:55 AM
Chris Haston/NBC
Fans of The Office got great news earlier this week when it was announced that Steve Carell AKA Michael Scott from The Office is teaming up with the show's creators for a new workplace comedy.
According to Netflix, which will bring this new comedy to life, Carell will work with executive producers Greg Daniels and Howard Klein once again for the new show, Space Force. The show won't be about a paper company in Scranton, Pennsylvania, but it will be about the employees tasked with creating a sixth branch of the armed services called The Space Force.
It loosely stems from the idea that President Donald Trump discussed back in summer of 2018, about having a team responsible for protecting us in space/from things in space, but it will be totally fictional and with The Office team at the helm, totally funny.
Even though Space Force isn't The Office reboot fans have been wanting, and the characters from the show don't exactly make sense in this new comedy world, it doesn't mean we can't dream about seeing a few characters crossover to the Netflix comedy someday.
Sure, it would be totally random to have Jim Halpert (John Krasinski) and Pam Beesly (Jenna Fisher) show up at the Space Force office and flirt nonstop, but we wouldn't mind it. In fact, we are sort of hoping for random characters from The Office to stop by the space-focused work space.
When it comes down to it, we know that it won't happen, but if it could happen, which character from The Office would you like to see crossover to the new Carell comedy? Or rather, which character from the hilarious show do you want to get its own spinoff...Michael Scott included!
Would it be oddball Dwight Schrute (Rainn Wilson) or cat-loving Angela Martin (Angela Kinsey)? Perhaps you're really yearning for another laugh courtesy of monotone Stanley Hudson (Leslie David Baker) or the goofy Kevin Malone (Brain Baumgartner).
Some other fan favorites that would make any office laugh or maybe even a little uncomfortable—in the best way possible—would be Phyllis Vance (Phyllis Smith), Meredith Palmer (Kate Flannery) and the one and only Creed Bratton (Creed Bratton).
Seeing Ryan Howard (B.J. Novak) and Kelly Kapoor (Mindy Kaling) reunite and awkwardly argue about cupcakes or love or whatnot would also be very exciting to see. These two lovebirds were hilarious together and we want more of them ASAP, don't you?
Last but not least, are three men from the paper company who were so dorky, strange and uniquely weird that we miss them every day.
Oscar Martinez (Oscar Nuñez), Andy Bernard (Ed Helms) and Toby Flenderson (Paul Lieberstein) continually brought the laughs at work and even though there is no way they could survive working for the government or in space, they would make everyone break into laughter on a regular basis.
Since the cast of the new Netflix show has yet to be announced, who's to say that The Office characters and the actors who played them couldn't make a cameo?
We know it's a long shot, but we are still holding out for a revival of The Office and all its characters, so perhaps this dream casting will make us forget about how much we miss these goofy characters...at least for now.
Since we really love all of the characters who once resided in Scranton, we're asking you which one you'd like to see make a cameo on Space Force, or get their own spinoff of The Office ASAP.
What are you waiting for, it's time to vote!
