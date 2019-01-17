You Have to See Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Sneaky PDA During Date Night

Oh, we see you Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Wednesday night was date night for the royal couple who stepped out to attend Cirque du Soleil's Totem at the Royal Albert Hall.

The performance benefiting Prince Harry's Sentebale charity captivated the couple from beginning to end. In fact, a sweet moment was caught between the pair that has fans smiling from ear-to-ear.

In video posted on one of Meghan's fan account, cameras roled as Prince Harry put his hand out for Meghan to hold. As you likely could have guessed, the Duchess of Sussex didn't hesitate to grab it and enjoy the rest of the show.

As for Meghan's fashion during her night out, the mom-to-be opted for a navy blue, sequined, floor-length Roland Mouret gown. She accessorized with a black satin Givenchy clutch and an elegant gold bracelet.