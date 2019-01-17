Relax! Marie Kondo Says You Can Keep Your Books

This clarification should spark serious joy for some booklovers. No, Marie Kondo does not want you to throw out all of your paperbacks.

The author and breakout Netflix star of Tidying Up With Marie Kondo sent some viewers into a panic when it came to her KonMari organizing method. As part of the process, she works in categories in the following order: 1. clothing, 2. books, 3. paper, 4. kimono (kitchen, bathroom, garage, miscellaneous and 5. sentimental items.

"Books are the reflection of our thoughts and values, so by tidying books, it will show you what kind of information is important to you at this moment," she says on the show. Kondo also suggested that her clients use the same method used for other items, which is bring all of your books into one pile and then, one by one, determine if each books sparks joy and if it's one you want to "take into the future." If it does, great. If it doesn't, thank you and goodbye.