Gladys Knight to Sing the National Anthem at the 2019 Super Bowl

  • By
by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Jan. 17, 2019 8:40 AM

Gladys Knight, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMA's, Show

Kevin Winter/Getty Images For dcp

Gladys Knight is set to sing the National Anthem at the 2019 Super Bowl.

The National Football League announced the news on Thursday and released a video showcasing her life and rise to fame. 

"I hope that this National Anthem will touch people in a different way," the legendary singer said in the clip. "We've been singing it forever. But this time, I would hope that they would feel it so deeply that it would lift them to a higher place. That's what I feel when I sing this song." 

Over the course of her career, Knight, known as the Empress of Soul, has recorded two no. 1 Billboard Hot 100 singles, 11 no. 1 R&B singles and six no. 1 R&B albums. She's also been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame along with The Pips and has won seven Grammys, including one for her classic hit "Midnight Train to Georgia."

"Get ready, Atlanta!" she said in the video. "I'm coming home."

Gladys Knight Performs Aretha Franklin Tribute at 2018 American Music Awards

The legendary singer joins an esteemed class of superstars who have performed the National Anthem at the big game. Christina Aguilera, Beyoncé, Garth Brooks, Mariah Carey, Cher, Aretha Franklin, Lady Gaga, Faith Hill, Whitney Houston, Diana Ross, Pink are just a few of the artists to have done the honor.

 

However, she isn't the only artist set to perform at Super Bowl LIII. Maroon 5Travis Scott and Big Boi are also scheduled to take the stage during the Halftime Show.

As for who will play in the big game, that's still to be determined. However, fans will have their answer this weekend. The Los Angeles Rams face off against the New Orleans Saints and the Kansas City Chiefs play against the New England Patriots.

Fans can watch the Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 3 on CBS.

