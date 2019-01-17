Gladys Knight to Sing the National Anthem at the 2019 Super Bowl

Gladys Knight is set to sing the National Anthem at the 2019 Super Bowl.

The National Football League announced the news on Thursday and released a video showcasing her life and rise to fame.

"I hope that this National Anthem will touch people in a different way," the legendary singer said in the clip. "We've been singing it forever. But this time, I would hope that they would feel it so deeply that it would lift them to a higher place. That's what I feel when I sing this song."

Over the course of her career, Knight, known as the Empress of Soul, has recorded two no. 1 Billboard Hot 100 singles, 11 no. 1 R&B singles and six no. 1 R&B albums. She's also been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame along with The Pips and has won seven Grammys, including one for her classic hit "Midnight Train to Georgia."

"Get ready, Atlanta!" she said in the video. "I'm coming home."