Camila Cabello, Cardi B and More to Perform at the 2019 Grammy Awards

Music's Biggest Night is about to get even bigger.

The Recording Academy announced the performers for the 2019 Grammy Awards on Thursday, and fans will definitely recognize a few famous faces.

Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Post Malone and Shawn Mendes are just a few of the artists set to take the stage at the Los Angeles Staples Center that night. Janelle Monáe, Dan + Shay and Kacey Musgraves are also set to perform.

The night is sure to be a memorable one for these artists. Not only are Cabello and Mendes making their Grammy performance debut, but both stars are also up for a few awards. The "Never Be the Same" singer is in the running for Best Pop Solo Performance for "Havana (Live)," as well as for Best Pop Vocal Album for Camila. Meanwhile, Mendes is nominated for Song of the Year for his chart-topper "In My Blood," as well as for Best Pop Vocal Album for Shawn Mendes.