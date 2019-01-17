Kit Harington Hopes Game of Thrones Ending Will "Change TV Again"

Game of Thrones has already sent ripple effects through the television landscape over the previous seven seasons, and now with the upcoming eighth and final season, well, it could very well change everything as we, the viewers, know it.

While on The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show, Kit Harington spoke candidly, as Harington tends to do, about the end of the HBO series. He said he's "maybe not happy, but very satisfied" with how things wrap up in Westeros.

"I'm so excited for people to see it," Harington told Ball. "I think it's going to be extraordinary, hopefully it'll change TV again like it did originally, and break boundaries. I think it might."