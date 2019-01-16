Liam Neeson's Nephew Dies 5 Years After Sustaining Head Injuries From Fall

Liam Neeson

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Liam Neeson's nephew, Ronan Sexton, has passed away, People reports. He was only 35-years-old.  

The news comes five years after he suffered from a tragic fall that left him with severe head injuries.

Sexton passed away over the weekend in a village called Cushendall, which is located in Northern Ireland, according to The Belfast Telegraph (who first reported the news). His family was reportedly present during his time of death.

Back in 2014, the Widows actor's nephew suffered serious injuries after falling 20 feet from the top of a telephone booth and hitting his head. Sexton was enjoying a night with friends near Brighton Pier when the accident happened. He was 31-years-old at the time of the incident.

Ronan was the youngest of six children to Neeson's sister Bernadette Sexton.

Sadly, this isn't the first time Neeson has lost a family member due to a tragic fall.

Almost 10 years ago, the 66-year-old actor lost his wife of 15 years, Natasha Richardson. The British actress suffered from a fatal head injury after a fall during a ski trip. She passed away at the age of 45.

E! News has reached out to Neeson's rep for comment. 

