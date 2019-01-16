A New Couple Emerges on Riverdale While Archie Gets Attacked By a Bear

EP Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa claimed that this week's episode of Riverdale would be "f--ked up," but on Riverdale, that could mean absolutely anything.

It turned out to mean that while his friends were having cabarets in a night club or housing refugees from an insane convent or playing Robin Hood or punishing people for playing Robin Hood by taking their jackets away, Archie was hallucinating dead people after being attacked by a bear. Because he's now a park ranger in Canada, you see, since he's on the run from his ex-girlfriend's dad, who's been trying to kill him.

Was the bear hired by Hiram to dispense with Archie once and for all? Unclear, but if so, wholly unsurprising. Hiram Lodge would have Canadian bears on his payroll. You know he would.

The whole thing ended with Archie apparently lying (nearly) dead in his little park ranger bed, found by his park ranger pals. And that was only after a bunch of nuns who weren't really nuns had committed suicide, only somewhat unrelatedly.