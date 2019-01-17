Wrap Tops That Show Off Your Figure

  • By
    &

by Taylor Stephan | Thu., Jan. 17, 2019 3:00 AM

E-comm: Wrap Tops That Show Off Your Figure

Here's something we think we can all agree on: You can never have to many tops. 

But we're not just talking T-shirts and sweaters here. Those are great, don't get us wrong, but what do you go for when you want to be comfortable but classy? If you ask us, the answer here is the wrap top. It's a feminine silhouette, but loose enough to not feel restrictive. The waist-cinching style looks great paired with slacks for a business meeting, with a pleather skirt for a night out or with jeans for a casual weekend vibe. So basically, it works for anything. 

We mean it friends, we are here for the wrap top situation. 

E-Comm: Wrap Tops That Show Off Your Figure

Lovers + Friends Kelly Top

BUY IT: $148 at Revolve

E-Comm: Wrap Tops That Show Off Your Figure

Brushed Cozy Ribbed Tie-Front Top

BUY IT: $15 at Forever 21

E-Comm: Wrap Tops That Show Off Your Figure

Privacy Please Avery Wrap Top

BUY IT: $138 at Revolve

E-Comm: Wrap Tops That Show Off Your Figure

BILLABONG Embrace It Print Velvet Wrap Top

BUY IT: $55 at Nordstrom

E-Comm: Wrap Tops That Show Off Your Figure

REFORMATION Emma Wrap Blouse

BUY IT: $128 at Nordstrom

E-Comm: Wrap Tops That Show Off Your Figure

BILLABONG Wrap City Stripe Wrap Top

BUY IT: $55 at Nordstrom

E-Comm: Wrap Tops That Show Off Your Figure

MADEWELL Silk Wrap Top

BUY IT: $98 at Nordstrom

E-Comm: Wrap Tops That Show Off Your Figure

Only Hearts Wrap Top

BUY IT: $88 at Revolve

E-Comm: Wrap Tops That Show Off Your Figure

MADEWELL Blooming Oasis Wrap Top

BUY IT: $60 at Nordstrom

E-Comm: Wrap Tops That Show Off Your Figure

HALOGEN® Faux Wrap Blouse

BUY IT: $69 at Nordstrom

E-Comm: Wrap Tops That Show Off Your Figure

TOPSHOP Scarlett Scalloped Wrap Blouse

BUY IT: $60 at Nordstrom

E-Comm: Wrap Tops That Show Off Your Figure

MADEWELL Texture & Thread Crepe Wrap Top

BUY IT: $35 at Nordstrom

E-Comm: Wrap Tops That Show Off Your Figure

ASTR THE LABEL Print Wrap Top

BUY IT: $88 at Nordstrom

E-Comm: Wrap Tops That Show Off Your Figure

RAILS Simone Floral Ruffle Wrap Blouse

BUY IT: $95 at Nordstrom

E-Comm: Wrap Tops That Show Off Your Figure

THE EAST ORDER Scarlet Bell Sleeve Wrap Top

BUY IT: $129 at Nordstrom

E-Comm: Wrap Tops That Show Off Your Figure

Lovers + Friends Loved Wrap Top

BUY IT: $89 at Revolve

E-Comm: Wrap Tops That Show Off Your Figure

About Us Clarise Wrap Top

BUY IT: $56 at Revolve

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

