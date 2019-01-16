Sarah Paulson Reveals Whether or Not an Ocean's 8 Sequel Is In the Works

by Omneya Aboushanab | Wed., Jan. 16, 2019 4:34 PM
Sarah Paulson is down to make an Ocean's 9!
Don't get too excited though, because she hasn't actually asked her friend, Sandra Bullock, just yet. However, the American Horror Story star promises her legions of fans that she'll "get on that" pronto, because she has been wondering too.
"I am curious if we're ever going to do that, it would be so much fun," Paulson dished to E! News. Especially since the star-studded ensemble really bonded while filming the blockbuster film in 2017.
If the cast returned to the big screen for another round the movie would obviously have to add another member to the crew. But there might be a small snag in their plan if they hope to make a third movie with all the girls, since Ocean's 10 has already been made by George Clooney and his crew.
But Paulson suggested that Bullock maybe star in an Ocean's One so that they can keep the franchise going just a bit longer.
Paulson's faith in Sandra Bullock's ability to pull off a heist all on her own is only matched by Sandra's undying affection for Sarah. In October, the Miss Congeniality star gave one of the most adorable, heartwarming and hilarious speeches in honor of Sarah, who was honored at Elle's 25th Annual Women in Hollywood event. "I don't like that bravery and I don't like that it's inspiring. I don't like that she loves so deeply and so openly," Sandra joked to the audience. "And I don't like that she is loved so deeply and so openly by extraordinary people because it only shines the light on how I just need to be better. I don't like her work ethic. It reminds me that I need to work harder."
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CinemaCon
After looking back on that speech, it is clear these two need to be seen onscreen together again.
So, we will definitely be waiting for an update, but in the meantime, you can see Sarah Paulson as Dr. Ellie Staple in Glass, the final film in M. Night Shyamalan's Eastrail 177 trilogy.
Glass hits theaters this Friday, January 18th!
