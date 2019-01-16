McKayla Maroney Mourns the Death of Her Father at Age 59

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Jan. 16, 2019 3:45 PM

Mckayla Maroney

McKayla Maroney's has revealed that her father, Mike Maroney, has passed away at the age of 59.

The 23-year-old Olympic gymnast took to social media on Tuesday to pay tribute to her dad, a former Purdue University quarterback. "Love u dad. I can't believe it's real. I don't want to," McKayla tweeted alongside a photo of her and her father sharing an embrace. "I'll miss you forever."

"Rest in peace. You were the most incredible dad," she went on to write, adding a heart and rose emoji.

McKayla's brother, Kav Maroney, also paid tribute to their dad on Instagram following his passing.

Celebrity Deaths: 2019's Fallen Stars

"Dad you taught me everything from how to walk to how to be a man and for that I thank you," Kav wrote. "Thank you for getting up at 4:30am for work and not coming home till 7 pm everyday for more then 20 years just to keep food on the table, and for us to have a great life. I'm the man of the house now and I promise to hold everything down. I promise."

"I love you and miss you i will live to make you proud till The day i get to see you again," he concluded his message. "I love you dad."

Our thoughts are with the Maroney family at this time.

