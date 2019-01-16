There's No Way The Office Reboot Is Happening Now That We're Getting Space Force, Right?

Every day, the dream of a reboot of The Office gets further and further away.

But if we're being honest, that might not be such a bad thing, especially if we're getting new shows in its place. Netflix announced today that Steve Carell is reteaming with The Office executive producers Greg Daniels and Howard Klein for Space Force, a workplace comedy about the team assigned to start a new, sixth branch of the military designed to protect us in space.

So basically, it's The Office, but it's about space instead of paper!

It's not going to be the same show, obviously, but maybe it's the show we should be focusing on instead of begging for a reboot of The Office, which has reportedly been in the works since 2017. Carell himself was the one who pointed out that The Office was a product of its time, and while it might work really well in a Netflix binge, Michael Scott's not a boss who would work in 2019. The Office is not the show we need anymore, but maybe Space Force could be.