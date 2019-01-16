Margot Robbie Is Fed Up With Having to Answer This Sexist Question

Margot Robbie is one of the most in-demand actresses in Hollywood, and yet, the question she keeps being asked is when she's going to get pregnant.

The 28-year-old star is currently on a press tour for her latest movie Mary Queen of Scots where she plays Queen Elizabeth II I alongside Saoirse Ronan, who plays Queen Mary.

In case you need a little history refresher, Queen Elizabeth never produced an heir (which was scandalous for that time period, FYI!)

Because of this fun fact, the biggest question on people's minds is when Margot plans to have babies. It's a simple, even harmless, tie-in, but understandably, the actress is fed up with that sexist inquiry.

In fact, Robbie wants people to stop asking this question altogether, regardless if that person is a celebrity or not. Speaking candidly to The Radio Times, Margot made this pet-peeve of hers known.