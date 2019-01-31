Birthday Boy Justin Timberlake Brings Sexy Back, Is a Man of the Woods & More in His Best Music Videos

He's bringing sexy back, one year at a time!

Today, Justin Timberlake is turning 38 years old and we're officially feeling old too. We remember the days when Timberlake was the curly-haired (perm style) boy in *NSYNC and now he's married, has a son and turning 38! Where does the time go?

While we are still in shock that the "Man of the Woods" singer is actually nearing his 40s, we are happy that his birthday gives us a major reason to listen to his best songs and watch the best music videos he's ever made...in case you needed another reason.

The Tennessee native is icon—we're not just talking about his 2001 denim on denim look—when it comes to the music industry, so there is a lot to look back at when talking about his song catalog.

That's why we did all the hard work for you and picked Timberlake's best music videos of all time for you to watch below.