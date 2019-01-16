You'll Never Guess Why To Catch a Predator Host Chris Hansen Was Arrested

Chris Hansen has found himself in a legal situation.

Stamford Police confirm the former host of To Catch a Predator was arrested Monday in Connecticut for writing bad checks.

Police claim Chris failed to pay a local vendor nearly $13,000 for items he purchased in 2017. The TV journalist and author bought 355 mugs, 288 T-shirts and 650 vinyl decals for marketing events he planned to attend.

When the business owner allegedly received two bad checks for the tab, a warrant was issued for Chris' arrest.

E! News has reached out to Chris' team for comment. He was released after signing a written promise to appear in court.