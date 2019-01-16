Steve Carell Teams With The Office Vets for Space Force TV Series

This is some out of this world TV news: Steve Carell is teaming with The Office executive producer Greg Daniels for a new workplace comedy, Space Force. Carell is on board to star in and executive produce the new Netflix comedy series.

According to Netflix, the new series is a workplace comedy centered around the people tasked with creating a sixth brand of the armed services…Space Force. You may recall President Donald Trump discussing the creation of a Space Force in the summer of 2018, now meet the (fictional) people tasked with making this space unit a reality.