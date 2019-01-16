Steve Carell Teams With The Office Vets for Space Force TV Series

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Wed., Jan. 16, 2019 10:27 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Steve Carell

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

This is some out of this world TV news: Steve Carell is teaming with The Office executive producer Greg Daniels for a new workplace comedy, Space Force. Carell is on board to star in and executive produce the new Netflix comedy series.

According to Netflix, the new series is a workplace comedy centered around the people tasked with creating a sixth brand of the armed services…Space Force. You may recall President Donald Trump discussing the creation of a Space Force in the summer of 2018, now meet the (fictional) people tasked with making this space unit a reality.

Photos

Your Guide to Apple's New TV Shows

See a teaser for the new comedy below.

Carell co-created the series with Daniels. Daniels, who was also behind King of the Hill and Parks and Recreation, will serve as showrunner and executive producer. Howard Klein is also on board as an executive producer.

No additional details, including other stars or premiere date, have been announced.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Steve Carell , The Office , Netflix , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment

Trending Stories

Latest News

Lana Condor & Benjamin Wadsworth Give a "Deadly Class" Lesson

This Is Us Season 3

This Is Us' Mandy Moore Wins Everything With Her #10YearChallenge Post

The Challenge: War of the Worlds

MTV's The Challenge: War of the Worlds Is Bringing Together Veterans of All Your Favorite Reality Shows

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Hitchcock and Scully Are In the Hot Seat in Sneak Peek

The Masked Singer

The Masked Singer Sneak Peek Gives a New Clue About the Monster

Homecoming

Julia Roberts Not Returning for Homecoming Season 2: Report

The Bachelor, Colton Underwood

Why Is Colton Underwood Always Showering on The Bachelor?

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.